Metro Transit Police failed to investigate thousands of criminal complaints, report says

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 1, 2021, 2:45 PM

Metro’s watchdog agency on Thursday released a report accusing Metro Transit Police of failing to investigate thousands of claims of criminal offenses, including robberies, sexual offenses, kidnappings and assaults.

Metro’s Office of Inspector General sent the report to General Manger Paul Wiedefeld on May 13 and posted it on Twitter Thursday. WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington first broke news of the report.

The report said the Metro Transit Police Department failed to investigate about 3,110 victim and general complaints, including an array of felony and misdemeanor offenses, between 2010 and 2017.

This failure “could affect past prosecutions and appeals and loss of public confidence in WMATA’s police department,” the report said.

It added that without knowing what happened to these investigations, there’s no way of knowing whether the people who allegedly committed these crimes were ever caught.

The inspector general’s office said that because the Metro Transit Police has yet to conclude an internal audit of investigative case files that it began roughly two years ago, the agency decided to move ahead and provide its own detailed account of what it uncovered, along with recommendations.

OIG launched its investigation in August 2020. Since then, it said, it has made “multiple attempts” to get information on the 3,110 investigative files that MTPD has, but that the agency has only received “minimal documentation for 1,445 of the complaints.”

WTOP has asked Metro for comment, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

