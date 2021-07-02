2 dead, another wounded after shooting near DC’s Shaw neighborhood

Three people were shot Sunday afternoon near Northwest D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

D.C. police said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Q Street NW, where police found two men unconscious and not breathing, and they were taken to a hospital. A third victim, a man, walked to a nearby hospital with injuries from the same shooting.

A spokesperson for D.C. police said the two more seriously-injured men were in “grave condition.” Shortly afterword, the two men were pronounced dead.

Police said they’re looking for a silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows and a Maryland license plate. Police described the shooter as a man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

