WATCH: DC police release new video of suspects in Logan Circle shooting

D.C. police released new video footage Friday afternoon of the suspects in Thursday’s shooting near Logan Circle that wounded two men and sent outdoor diners along 14th Street ducking for cover.

The video depicts a clearer image of the two suspects, one in a lime green/yellow hoodie and the other in a black hoodie, fleeing to an older black sedan with a standby driver. The car was spotted driving eastbound toward S Street.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening near the intersection of 14th and Riggs streets in Northwest.

People in the area sought out safety after hearing sounds of gunshots. Police said they also heard the gunshots.

The two men who were shot were conscious and breathing when police arrived. They were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

This shooting comes at a time when there are heightened concerns over gun violence within the District. On Saturday three people were injured in a shooting outside Nationals Park and last Friday a 6-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C.

Thursday night Mayor Muriel Bowser joined D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee at a news conference and said: “We have to press on everything that we know about stopping crime right now, it won’t be one single thing. And I say to them … I will repeat what I said, we need to get to people before they use their guns. That’s how we prevent it.”

Police are still searching for the suspects and ask anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or 50411.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.