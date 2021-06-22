CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Washington, DC News » Play ball: National Mall…

Play ball: National Mall athletic fields to reopen July 8

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 22, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The outdoor athletic fields around the National Mall in D.C. will reopen on July 8, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

To use one of the 12 mixed-use or 12 softball fields when they reopen, a reservation must be made on the new online system at Recreation.gov. The portal opens on June 23 at approximately 4 a.m., and residents will be able to reserve one-hour time slots for $20.

The athletic fields had been closed for the last 15 months due to COVID-19. During that time, there have been upgrades to several of the fields, including new turf and grass. Overall, the Park Service said it spent $666,000 upgrading the fields.

Tournaments and other large-scale sporting events will still need separate permit to conduct a special event in park areas. If you want a permit for these activities, you should contact the Division of Permits Management at 202-245-4715 or NAMA_Permits@nps.gov, and submit an “Application for a Permit to Conduct a Demonstration or Special Event in Park Areas,” which is NPS Form 10-941.

Overall, the Park Service maintains 35 athletic fields across 30 acres in East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park for softball, volleyball, rugby and cricket. The National Mall itself is open for more casual forms of recreation.

The online reservation portal replaces the lottery and permit system that was in use pre-COVID-19.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up