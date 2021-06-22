D.C.’s attorney general said he and his Pennsylvania counterpart have reached an agreement with Uber Eats that means you’ll know more clearly what you’re paying for.

Menu items on Uber Eats cost more than ordering from the restaurant itself — the actual menu prices, not just the delivery-app fee added on at the end. The agreement means the app will now disclose that difference in price, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement Tuesday.

“Going forward, Uber Eats’ delivery app will make clear that its prices may be more expensive than those charged by the restaurants themselves,” Racine said in the statement.

“We strongly encourage other delivery apps to follow in Uber Eats’ footsteps,” the statement said. “Those that do not risk investigation and scrutiny by our offices. Consumers deserve clear information so they can make informed decisions that work best for them.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “Hidden fees have driven up costs for consumers and hurt struggling neighborhood restaurants at the worst time. You deserve to know where your money is going and I’m pleased that by working together Uber Eats made their pricing more transparent.”

The price-difference disclosure will be seen at the last step before agreeing to place the order, the statement said.

The two officials added in the statement that people making delivery orders from restaurants should also know that delivery apps can charge other fees, including for heavy items and small orders or for orders placed during peak demand. Restaurants also pay a percentage of each order toward the delivery app.