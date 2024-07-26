Tiny horse with a big impact to be honored by Virginia town

On Saturday, Teddy, the 16-year-old miniature horse, will be the subject of a mayoral proclamation citing his contributions to the community.

Teddy, the 16-year-old miniature horse, will be the subject of a mayoral proclamation citing his contributions to the community. (Courtesy Cloverleaf Equine Center) Teddy, the 16-year-old miniature horse, will be the subject of a mayoral proclamation citing his contributions to the community. (Courtesy Cloverleaf Equine Center) He’s blond, short and has a weakness for molasses. And he’s being honored for his work as a community ambassador for the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Virginia.

The Clifton Town Council voted on the proclamation that coincides with Teddy’s 10th anniversary at Cloverleaf — the nonprofit that provides equine-assisted learning, therapeutic riding and horsemanship programs and mental health and wellness services.

The proclamation reads in part, “Theodore the Rough Rider — also known as Teddy the miniature horse — has faithfully served our community with dedication and provided joy to countless clients, volunteers and staff at Cloverleaf Equine Center. … May Teddy continue to inspire us all with his unwavering spirit and commitment to the clients at and mission of Cloverleaf Equine Center.”

Saturday’s event is also part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit, to support the work they do on- and off-site.

WTOP caught up with Teddy as he assisted in a summer camp session with children who have a variety of disabilities.

During the “Ponies and Paintbrushes” portion of the camp, the participants created works of art with tempera paints on poster board. The brightly colored paintings were slipped into clear plastic bags and molasses was then smeared across the surface of the plastic.

That’s when Teddy was literally trotted out to take part and put the finishing touches on the artwork. His job: lick the molasses off the protective plastic so that the paint underneath could be worked into swirls and mixed blocks of color.

While Teddy went to work, children laughed and commented on his work. Another patted Teddy’s blond forelock, and thanked him for the new art.

It’s a job that Teddy takes very seriously, pawing at the ground to let campers know he’s ready for more artwork to be directed his way.

Kelsey Gallagher, executive director of Cloverleaf Equine Center, explained that the center serves over 100 clients every week, but tiny Teddy has allowed them to take their mission of providing equine-connected therapies off-site.

“He serves people here on our property and also travels in a Ford Expedition to go to people who might not otherwise be able to make it to Cloverleaf,” she said.

Gallagher said Teddy has done more than 1,000 off-site visits in his time as a Cloverleaf ambassador.

Gallagher explained because he’s a pint-size horse, he’s more approachable for many of the clients and community members that Cloverleaf hosts and visits.

“For some of our clients who might come out, maybe they’re in a wheelchair,” and it would be hard for them to interact with a large horse, she said. But, she added, because he’s just 34 inches tall, “They can groom Teddy, lead Teddy,” and enjoy having that close-up, tactile experience.

Once his work at the camp was done, Teddy was turned out to a paddock for a romp — and for the opportunity to have a few more snacks.

The ceremony honoring Teddy will be held Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at Ayre Square at 7145 Main Street in Clifton.

