Georgetown plans to overhaul ‘streateries’ to make the neighborhood more appealing

Outdoor dining areas that extend out into streets, known as "streateries," became extremely popular when the pandemic started as people searched for ways to avoid being indoors.

Now, some say streateries are an eyesore.

“I’m sure they could make it look more beautiful in terms of its aesthetic appeal,” said Pam Norton, who works in Georgetown, one area of D.C. that has numerous streateries.

“Overall, I think it’s been a good add-on,” Norton added. “It’s been a nice bonus for the restaurants to have a little bit more space.”

The streateries are usually made of temporary, inexpensive materials, but that will soon be changing.

“Our goal is to make the materials more permanent and something that is much more aesthetically pleasing,” said Faith Broderick, economic development director at the Georgetown Business Improvement District.

Broderick’s group is working with a consultant team and D.C.’s transportation department to overhaul streateries along M Street and on Wisconsin Avenue — which has more streateries than any other dining destination in D.C. — possibly rebuilding them using materials such as brick or granite.

“We’re looking for a new design that keeps what’s great about the sidewalk extensions, while also improving upon the look and the feel and the overall historic character of the neighborhood,” said Broderick.

She said, ideally, the revamped streateries would be constructed to last at least seven to 10 years.

In addition, a group of members that live and work in Georgetown, called the “Georgetown Coalition for Public Spaces,” is calling for amendments to the neighborhood’s wider sidewalk pilot program “in order to maintain the charm and livability of historic Georgetown.” The group made recommendations for “strict aesthetic conditions” and more involvement from the community in the BID’s decision-making processes.

A 2023 petition by the group has raised over 1,300 signatures out of its 1,500-signature goal.

