DC opens new COVID-19 vaccine clinics at public schools

D.C. will open new COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents ages 12 to 18 at six public schools, the city said Wednesday.

It’s part of an effort to provide more targeted vaccination opportunities starting July 17, when the city will close its high-capacity walk-up vaccination sites.

The announcement comes as the city is working to get more young people vaccinated. Data provided to the D.C. Council last week revealed disparities in vaccination status among eligible students across the city.

The public school clinics are open to all younger residents, not just students.

Locations for the clinics are:

Cardozo EC (1200 Clifton St., NW), 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/6, 7/13, 7/20 and 7/20. The school will have second dose opportunities on 7/6, 7/13, 7/17, 7/20, 7/27, 8/3, 8/10 and 8/17. For more information, please call 202-727-5148.

The school will have first dose opportunities on 6/30, 7/7, 7/14, 7/21 and 7/28. The school will have second dose opportunities on 7/7, 7/10, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4, 8/11 and 8/18. For more information, please call 202-724-2287.

The school will have first dose opportunities on 8/7. The school will have second dose opportunities on 8/28. For more information, please call 202-727-6333.

The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/24. Children’s National will be providing the second dose opportunities at the Main Hospital (111 Michigan Ave., NW) on 8/14 and at the school during school hours Monday to Friday from Aug. 16 to 20. To schedule an appointment, please call 202-476-5464. Walk-ups are also welcome.

The school will have first dose opportunities on 7/31. Children’s National will be providing the second dose opportunities at the Main Hospital (111 Michigan Ave., NW) on 8/21 and at the school during school hours Monday to Friday from Aug. 23 to 27. To schedule an appointment, please call 202-476-5464. Walk-ups are also welcome.

The school will have first dose opportunities on7/31. The school will have second dose opportunities on 8/21. For more information, please call 202-727-6333.

Get more information online.

According to D.C. Health data, only a fraction of D.C. residents between 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated in Wards 7 (5.94%) and 8 (3.72%). For 16-17 year olds, it’s a little better: 10.48% in Ward 7 and 9.94% in Ward 8. Overall, for those 12 and over, less than 35% are fully vaccinated in wards 7 and 8.

The disparity between wards is dramatic.

West of the Anacostia, the other wards are all above 45% for those 12 and up.

