DC reaches 70% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 2:29 PM

D.C. hit a major milestone Monday according to the White House’s COVID-19 data director: 70% of adults in the District have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

That’s the benchmark President Joe Biden set for the nation by July 4.

“Monday just in: +1.32M doses reported administered over yesterday’s total. Congratulations to New York State and Washington DC which just hit the milestone of 70% of adults with at least one dose!” Cyrus Shahpar tweeted. “Nationally we are at 64.5% of adults with at least one dose.”

WTOP has contacted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment.

Maryland reached that metric on Memorial Day.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said in a tweet that Virginia is poised to hit the milestone this week, too.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

