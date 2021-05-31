VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Milestone: 70% of Maryland adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 31, 2021, 3:35 PM

Maryland has reached a new milestone in the race to vaccinate against COVID-19.

As of Monday, the state said more than 70% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

“This is a big deal,” Hogan said in the statement.

“President Biden set a goal of getting 70% of adults in the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July. Here in Maryland, we said we wanted to get 70% of adults vaccinated by Memorial Day, and that’s exactly what we have done. It was an ambitious goal, but once again, our healthcare heroes have risen to the occasion, as have the millions of Marylanders stepping up to get the vaccine.”

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar congratulated the state on the achievement.

To get vaccinated, go to https://covidvax.maryland.gov/ or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

