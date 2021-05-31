Milestone: 70% of Maryland adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot

Maryland has reached a new milestone in the race to vaccinate against COVID-19: Seventy-percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maryland has reached a new milestone in the race to vaccinate against COVID-19.

As of Monday, the state said more than 70% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

“This is a big deal,” Hogan said in the statement.

“President Biden set a goal of getting 70% of adults in the country vaccinated by the Fourth of July. Here in Maryland, we said we wanted to get 70% of adults vaccinated by Memorial Day, and that’s exactly what we have done. It was an ambitious goal, but once again, our healthcare heroes have risen to the occasion, as have the millions of Marylanders stepping up to get the vaccine.”

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar congratulated the state on the achievement.

Monday just in: +962K doses reported administered over yesterday’s total. Congratulations to California and Maryland which joined 10 other states with 70% of adults with at least one dose. Thank you to all who gave their lives in service of our country #MemorialDay — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) May 31, 2021

Congrats to @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom and the entire team in CA — and to @GovLarryHogan and the MD team. Today — the last day in May — California and Maryland became the 11th and 12th states to top 70% of adults with at least one COVID shot! — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 31, 2021

To get vaccinated, go to https://covidvax.maryland.gov/ or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.