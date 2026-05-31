After 18-year run, DC’s Capital Weather Gang spins off from the Post

Capital Weather started as an independent weather blog in 2004 before partnering with the Post in 2008.

The Washington Post’s weather division, “Capital Weather Gang,” has separated from the Post after 18 years.

It has rebranded to just Capital Weather and will run as an independent site and app.

Capital Weather started as an independent weather blog in 2004 before partnering with the Post in 2008.

The site will still contribute to the Post during major weather events.

In a goodbye, Capital Weather said they are “deeply grateful to The Post for believing in local weather journalism and helping us grow from a small blog into one of the nation’s leading weather communities”

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