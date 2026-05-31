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Police ask public for help with dog stabbing in Southeast DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 31, 2026, 12:46 PM

D.C. police are searching for a man they say stabbed a dog and fled the scene Saturday.

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Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for a “man stabbing a dog” in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street SE.

Animal control arrived and took the dog following the stabbing, police said.

The man fled the scene before the police arrived Saturday morning.

No information on the dog’s condition was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the dog stabbing took place:

Map of Southeast DC dog stabbing
(Courtesy Google Maps)

 

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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