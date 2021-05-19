DC high school sports governing body gives official OK to resume all athletics

Following this week’s announcement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about loosening more pandemic restrictions, the D.C. State Athletic Association is…

Following this week’s announcement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about loosening more pandemic restrictions, the D.C. State Athletic Association is officially permitting all high school sports to resume on May 21.

It’s essentially a rubber stamp on the Mayor’s order that now allows for high-contact sports to return with no COVID-19 restrictions on that very day.

Stacey Stewart’s daughter is a sophomore at Maret School in Woodley Park where she plays lacrosse. It was one of the few sports that still couldn’t resume until this week.

“Obviously we wished it had happened sooner, but we feel good that we can salvage some of the season,” Stewart told WTOP.

Until recently, Stewart was tweeting about her frustration with the fact that D.C. was loosening some restrictions, but keeping high school lacrosse players on the sideline.

Stewart is now thanking the mayor for the revised order.

“I have to trust that our public health officials were trying to do the best that they could, looking at the science, looking at what would make the most sense to keep our kids safe and as parents we appreciate that,” Stewart said.

While all high school sports are coming back, there are still some rules to follow, especially for the unvaccinated.

The DCSAA says unvaccinated coaches and athletes still need to wear a mask while participating in any athletic-related activity, including conditioning drills, practice and games.

The rule also applies to unvaccinated coaches and student athletes even if they are standing on the sidelines and not actively participating.

Additionally, if an unvaccinated coach or student-athlete is suspected of having possible COVID-19 exposure, a 10 to 14-day quarantine will be required based on D.C. Health guidelines.

In a press release announcing the move, DCSAA says coaches and athletes “should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” and that it’s “the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure one remains in good health.”

