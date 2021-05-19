Championships for high school sports in Maryland are back

For the first time since the pandemic began, high school athletes in Maryland will be able to compete in championships.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association overwhelmingly approved tournaments for lacrosse, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field that would begin early next month for regional play.

The state has not hosted a championship game for high school students since before March of last year, when the state basketball title was postponed and finally canceled.

The state’s softball, baseball and lacrosse tournaments begin June 7, with regional quarterfinals. Championship baseball and softball games will be on June 18. The finals for lacrosse will be held across June 18 to 19.

Regional playoffs will begin on June 5 for track and field events and tennis. Championships are scheduled for June 19 for tennis. State meets for track and field will be held from June 18 to 19.

All regular season games played before June 3 will count toward the regional seeding for team sports.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association also approved dates for fall and winter athletic tournaments for next school year.

