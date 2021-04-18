CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tenleytown Z-Burger offers free fries with COVID-19 vaccine card

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 6:13 PM

The owner of Z-Burger in Tenleytown wants to incentivize customers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — so much so that he’s giving away free food.

For all of April, Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian said he will give his customers free small fries when they show their vaccine card at his Tenleytown location in D.C., according to a news release.

Starting Monday, D.C. residents 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over the years I have given away a lot of free food, but to me this is the most important free food giveaway I have ever done,” Tabibian said. “I am trying to do my part to get us back to normal and I think getting my fries for free can only help.”

Tabibian is fully vaccinated, and he’s also trying to encourage his staff of 55 members to do the same. Each employee will receive $100 cash when they get a shot.

When the National Guard was stationed in D.C. after Jan. 6, Z-Burgers provided a mountain of burgers to the troops. Tabibian said he’s also given out thousands of burgers to thank staff at local hospitals during the pandemic, including George Washington University Hospital, Howard University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

The Tenleytown Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave., Washington, D.C.

