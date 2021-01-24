DC-based burger joint thanks Natl. Guard with free lunch

Z Burger said he began his "Unity Burger" initiative on Jan. 1, by giving out more than 1,000 burgers to health care workers across the D.C. region, including those at Sibley Memorial Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, Virginia Hospital Center and Howard University Hospital.

Armed with hundreds of hamburgers, the head of a D.C.-area restaurant chain had a mission: Thank members of the National Guard who protected the nation’s capital ahead of and during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Peter Tabibian, CEO and owner of Z Burger, delivered the free food to the D.C. Armory on Saturday.

“I appreciate everything that the National Guard is doing by protecting our City during the Inauguration and this is my personal way of showing my appreciation,” Tabibian said in a statement.

Z Burger Founder & CEO, Peter Tabibian Meets With General Daniel Hokanson, Chief of The National Guard Bureau To Give The National Guard FREE Burgers As A Thank You. What a great honor. #wtop #zburger pic.twitter.com/larKtlXoKd — zburger (@zburger) January 24, 2021



And it wasn’t the first time he has expressed his appreciation.

Tabibian said he gave free burgers to all “Uniformed National Guards and Police” and dropped off burgers at the D.C. Armory to thank them for their work, between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

Z Burger said he began his “Unity Burger” initiative on Jan. 1, by giving out more than 1,000 burgers to health care workers across the D.C. region, including those at Sibley Memorial Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, Virginia Hospital Center and Howard University Hospital.