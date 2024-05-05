National Women’s Half Marathon and 8K to close 5 DC roads

The 2024 National Women's Half Marathon and 8K is slated for Sunday in D.C. and motorists should plan their routes since there will be several road closures.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, the following roads will be closed, according to the United States Park Police:

Rock Creek Parkway

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to 23rd Street

West Potomac Park

East Potomac Park (Access available to East Potomac Golf Course)

Ohio Drive SW

Roads will reopen around noon Sunday.

A map of the routes for both the half marathon and the 8K can be found on the event’s website.

