Georgetown to hold in-person commencement ceremonies at Nationals Park

The Georgetown University class of 2021 will get a chance to walk across the field at Nationals Park in D.C. when they graduate this May.

University President John J. DeGioia said in a letter to the school community that in-person commencement will take place May 24 with a ceremony for undergraduate students in the morning and a ceremony for graduate and professional students in the afternoon.

Graduates may bring two guests to the event, but ceremonies will also be broadcast virtually for those unable to attend in person.

The university’s plan was approved by D.C. Thursday, DeGioia said. All attendees are expected to follow D.C.’s public health and travel guidance.

Details are still being worked out, including a contingency plan if adjustments are needed for public health and other reasons. More information is available at the university’s commencement website.

“We made a commitment to the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 that we would provide an opportunity to gather on campus and celebrate graduation with family and friends. As we see the possibility for large gatherings emerging, we are beginning to plan for these events in 2022,” DeGioia said.

Georgetown joins other schools in the D.C. area that are also planning in-person graduation events, such as American University, the University of Maryland and Catholic University.

