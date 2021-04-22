CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Millions miss 2nd vaccine | Tips for airport travel | In-person school in Md. next year | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown to hold in-person…

Georgetown to hold in-person commencement ceremonies at Nationals Park

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Georgetown University class of 2021 will get a chance to walk across the field at Nationals Park in D.C. when they graduate this May.

University President John J. DeGioia said in a letter to the school community that in-person commencement will take place May 24 with a ceremony for undergraduate students in the morning and a ceremony for graduate and professional students in the afternoon.

Graduates may bring two guests to the event, but ceremonies will also be broadcast virtually for those unable to attend in person.

The university’s plan was approved by D.C. Thursday, DeGioia said. All attendees are expected to follow D.C.’s public health and travel guidance.

Details are still being worked out, including a contingency plan if adjustments are needed for public health and other reasons. More information is available at the university’s commencement website.

“We made a commitment to the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 that we would provide an opportunity to gather on campus and celebrate graduation with family and friends. As we see the possibility for large gatherings emerging, we are beginning to plan for these events in 2022,” DeGioia said.

Georgetown joins other schools in the D.C. area that are also planning in-person graduation events, such as American University, the University of Maryland and Catholic University.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army says its budget is stretched, Congress thinks it might be doing too much

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

USPS speeds up plans to buy package-sorting machines after federal judge’s ruling

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up