Baseball and veggies served at Nats Youth Baseball Academy in Ward 7

Baseball and veggies served at Nats Youth Baseball Academy in Ward 7

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 2:22 PM

Less affluent communities have been burdened by food insecurity during the pandemic, but area baseball fans have been working to make a small impact in one D.C. neighborhood.

Since February, about 2,500 baseball fans have been helping residents of Ward 7 get regular access to fresh produce.

With the only year-round farmer’s market in the neighborhood taking place at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy near Fort Dupont Park, fans have been contributing to the “Buy A Bag” campaign.

For $30, people who are interested in helping out can donate to the program which provides a bag that offers enough nutritious fruits and vegetables to feed a family of four for a week.

It’s one thing the Nats have been able to do consistently to help D.C. as many events have been canceled or modified due to the pandemic.

Tal Alter is the CEO of Nationals Philanthropies. He said the program helps both families in the Fort Dupont Park area who don’t have good grocery store access and local farmers who need customers.

“The point is to provide community members … easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables at highly subsidized rates,” said Alter. “The program is done in partnership with a group called 4P Foods which sources the produce from small share farmers throughout the East Coast.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

