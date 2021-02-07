DC to release COVID-19 vaccine appointments for charter teachers, child care providers every Monday

Two new vaccination campaigns are kicking off in D.C. to help inoculate more of the District's population.

Two new vaccination campaigns are kicking off in D.C. to help inoculate more of the District’s population.

The first is a joint effort between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC Health and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to open vaccination appointments every Monday at noon and 7 p.m. for those who work at a licensed child care provider or at an independent or charter school.

Appointments are going to be made available through the One Medical portal, which has already vaccinated 2,000 child care and school staff, according to a news release.

Eligible workers will receive an email from OSSE that has registration information and can be used to sign up for an appointment in the One Medical portal.

The city is also introducing a “Faith in the Vaccine” initiative.

DC Health is teaming up with the Leadership Council for Healthy Communities and the Black Coalition Against COVID to meet with members of the faith community to support interest in getting vaccinated and talking about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church is backing the launch of the initiative by hosting two vaccine clinics. A total of 200 D.C. residents will get vaccinated at the two clinics, and DC Health is working with the church to pre-register residents for the clinics.

No walk-up appointments will be available at the clinic.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.