Maryland Senate OKs about $1.5B in virus relief, stimulus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief.

Senators passed the bill on Friday in a unanimous vote. The measure first proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan includes direct stimulus payments to low- and moderate-income residents. It includes benefits of up to $750 for families and $450 for individuals.

It repeals all state and local income taxes on unemployment benefits. It also includes sales tax credits of up to $3,000 a month for four months for small businesses.

The measure now goes to the House of Delegates, where the majority leader said this week it has support.

