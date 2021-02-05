Maryland Senate OKs about $1.5B in virus relief, stimulus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief.
Senators passed the bill on Friday in a unanimous vote. The measure first proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan includes direct stimulus payments to low- and moderate-income residents. It includes benefits of up to $750 for families and $450 for individuals.
It repeals all state and local income taxes on unemployment benefits. It also includes sales tax credits of up to $3,000 a month for four months for small businesses.
The measure now goes to the House of Delegates, where the majority leader said this week it has support.
