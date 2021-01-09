CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Attack on the Capitol: Biden inauguration security worries, Twitter bans Trump, Calls for impeachment grow

Matt Small

January 9, 2021, 8:00 AM

The fallout from the deadly violence of Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol continues.

Here are the latest developments Saturday:

  • Capitol siege raises security worries for Biden inauguration
  • Twitter bans Trump’s account, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”
  • Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump
  • Pelosi’s talk of limits on Trump nuke power raises old worry
  • Democrats plan swift Trump impeachment

Biden inauguration security worries rise following siege

The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is intensifying scrutiny over security at the upcoming inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden, which already has been reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump’s decision not to attend.

Biden said he was just fine with that, calling it “one of the few things we have ever agreed on.”

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account on Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump; Murkowski says he should resign

President Donald Trump appears to have lost some of his strongest allies, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, after riling up a crowd that later staged Wednesday’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Friday that Trump should resign, making her the first Republican senator to say he should leave office as backlash grows against his goading of violent supporters who stormed the Capitol.

Pelosi concerned over Trump’s nuke power

President Donald Trump has given no indication he is considering using nuclear weapons in the waning days of his administration, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed worry that an “unhinged” president might start a war.

Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now

Democrats in Congress laid plans for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump.

A draft of their Articles of Impeachment accuses Trump of abuse of power, saying he “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” according to a person familiar with the details who was granted anonymity to discuss them.

The articles are expected to be introduced on Monday, with a House vote as soon as Wednesday.

FBI offers reward for information

The FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons who put pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters on Wednesday.

Capitol Police said that its bomb squad determined that both devices were hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety. They were disabled and turned over to the FBI.

Md. Dems: Rep. Harris should resign

The Maryland Democratic Party called for the resignation of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, stating he was “complicit” in the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol.

How to talk to your kids about the riot at the Capitol

The fatal riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday are not just top of mind for you, but your kids as well. So, what’s the best way to talk to them about it?

A child and adolescent psychiatrist in Virginia offers advice.

Race double standard clear at Capitol

Race. How much of a role did it play in how police dealt with the Trump supporters versus other large rallies in D. C.?

Woman fatally shot at Capitol echoed Trump on social media

Ashli Babbitt, the woman who died after being shot inside the Capitol, is an Air Force veteran who often ranted on social media against the president’s frequent targets — illegal immigration, government mandates to contain the coronavirus and, most of all, Trump’s critics.

First person: What was it like to be there?

What was it like inside the Capitol and at the protest? WTOP reporters offer perspectives.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller was inside the Capitol when Wednesday’s lockdown happened. He recounts the chaos.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher, Rick Massimo, Will Vitka, Jack Moore, Kate Ryan, Matthew Delaney and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

