Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration

CNN

January 9, 2021, 8:24 PM

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a source familiar.

CNN previously reported that Pence was planning to attend the inauguration, but he was waiting on an invitation. Biden said Friday that he was glad Pence would be attending.

“He’s welcome. I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition,” Biden said.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, before his account was suspended, that he would not be attending.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

