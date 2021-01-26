CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC teachers receive COVID-19…

DC teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine, prepare for in-person learning

Abigail Constantino

January 26, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Teachers and staff at D.C. Public Schools who will be participating in in-person learning started receiving the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Appointments are available through Saturday for any staff working in person, which includes security staff, those in food services and also bus drivers.

D.C. schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said that some 6,000 employees are expected to be working in person, and 3,900 slots for vaccinations are available this week at a clinic run by Children’s National Hospital at Dunbar High School.

Ferebee was among the first educators to get vaccinated Tuesday, along with staff from Patterson Elementary, McKinley Technical High School and Tyler Elementary School, a D.C. Public Schools spokesperson said.

The beginning of Term 3 on Feb. 1 is the target date for schools to welcome students who accepted a seat for in-person learning. As of Tuesday, 4,900 elementary school students and 2,200 students in grades 6 to 12 have accepted an in-person seat for Term 3.

Approximately 4,200, or 54% of teachers and staff are working in-person.

Every school in the District will offer a range of options in February, including in-person learning with teachers, CARE classrooms or self-contained classrooms for special education students.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up