DC teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine, prepare for in-person learning

Teachers and staff at D.C. Public Schools who will be participating in in-person learning started receiving the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Appointments are available through Saturday for any staff working in person, which includes security staff, those in food services and also bus drivers.

D.C. schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said that some 6,000 employees are expected to be working in person, and 3,900 slots for vaccinations are available this week at a clinic run by Children’s National Hospital at Dunbar High School.

Ferebee was among the first educators to get vaccinated Tuesday, along with staff from Patterson Elementary, McKinley Technical High School and Tyler Elementary School, a D.C. Public Schools spokesperson said.

The beginning of Term 3 on Feb. 1 is the target date for schools to welcome students who accepted a seat for in-person learning. As of Tuesday, 4,900 elementary school students and 2,200 students in grades 6 to 12 have accepted an in-person seat for Term 3.

Approximately 4,200, or 54% of teachers and staff are working in-person.

Every school in the District will offer a range of options in February, including in-person learning with teachers, CARE classrooms or self-contained classrooms for special education students.

