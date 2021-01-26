Maryland, Virginia rank low on list for percentage of vaccine doses distributed

Vaccination rollout in Maryland and Virginia is under scrutiny as their plans lag behind other U.S. states, according to recent data.

Maryland and Virginia rank low on lists of states with the most coronavirus vaccine doses given out so far, as states and local jurisdictions figure out how best to distribute them.

Maryland ranks 30th and Virginia ranks 31st on the list of states with the highest percentage of the population that has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. D.C. ranks seventh.

In Maryland, 330,709 people have received the first dose; 5.5% of population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 0.7% has received both doses, according to the data.

In Virginia, 458,472 people have received the first dose; 5.4% of population has been vaccinated with the first dose and 0.8% has received both doses.

When it comes to the percentage of people vaccinated compared to the number of vaccine doses distributed, Becker’s Hospital Review data ranks Maryland 45th and Virginia 50th. Its numbers don’t include D.C.

In Maryland, Becker’s Hospital Review lists that 742,175 vaccine doses were distributed to the state, and about 46% of those vaccine doses have been given.



In Virginia, 1,069,725 vaccine doses have been distributed to the state, and about 42% of those have been given, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to Maryland Department of Health numbers, Montgomery, Charles and Prince George’s counties rank the lowest in the state for the percent of the population vaccinated.

