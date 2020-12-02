CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
2 arrested during demonstrations outside DC police station

Jose Umana

December 20, 2020, 4:38 AM

Two people were arrested during demonstrations outside a Northwest D.C. police station Saturday night.

Police said two demonstrators crossed a police line posted below the steps toward the 4th District station on Georgia Avenue after 9 p.m. They were quickly arrested but released after 10:30 p.m.

There’s no word on any charges.

No identities were released but videos posted on social media show Karen Hylton, the mother of a man killed while riding an electric scooter through a residential area in October, being detained by D.C. police.

Later posts show she was released from police custody.

Around 70 people participated in the demonstration outside the police station from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., protesting the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.

No other arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Hylton-Brown was killed after a motorist struck him as he drove a moped as police pursued him because he was not wearing a helmet.

Video footage shows that Hylton-Brown did not crash on a police cruiser.

Police are investigating if officers breached a “no pursuit” policy for traffic violations and bearing responsibility for his death.

The incident led to multiple demonstrations since Hylton-Brown’s death in Brightwood Park, with protesters asking for changes to the police force.

Charles Brown, Hylton-Brown’s father, was one of nine people arrested during an Oct. 31 protest.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Oct. 30 that the case will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s office for review.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

