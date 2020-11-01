ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Washington, DC News » Nine protesters arrested outside…

Nine protesters arrested outside DC police station

Jose Umana

November 1, 2020, 1:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nine people protesting how D.C. police may have caused the death of a 20-year-old man were arrested Saturday night.

Between 20 to 30 people gathered outside the police department’s Fourth District station on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. at around 9:30 p.m.

Tensions began to escalate as the protest started as some of the protesters’ began throwing eggs at officers and the station.

At least one person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Demonstrations have occurred in front of the station every day since D.C. resident Karon Hylton died from injuries sustained from a moped crash on Oct. 23.

NBC4 Washington’s Jackie Bensen said in a tweet that one of the people arrested Satruday was the father of Hylton, Charles Brown. D.C. Police refused to confirm his arrest.

Hylton, 20, was killed on Oct. 23 after his moped crashed into a car as police in Brightwood Park were perusing him. Video footage released by D.C. police shows officers decided to follow Hylton because he was not wearing a helmet as he rode the moped on the sidewalk.

City police regulations forbid high-speed pursuits over minor traffic violations. All four officers involved in the Hylton pursuit were placed on leave.

Below is a map of where the arrests took place:

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this story. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up