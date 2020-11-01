Nine protesters arrested outside DC police station

Nine people protesting how D.C. police may have caused the death of a 20-year-old man were arrested Saturday night.

Between 20 to 30 people gathered outside the police department’s Fourth District station on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. at around 9:30 p.m.

Tensions began to escalate as the protest started as some of the protesters’ began throwing eggs at officers and the station.

At least one person was arrested for assaulting an officer.

Demonstrations have occurred in front of the station every day since D.C. resident Karon Hylton died from injuries sustained from a moped crash on Oct. 23.

NBC4 Washington’s Jackie Bensen said in a tweet that one of the people arrested Satruday was the father of Hylton, Charles Brown. D.C. Police refused to confirm his arrest.

Happening Now: Father of Karon Hylton-Brown has just been arrested while protesting outside @DCPoliceDept 4D station. Charles Brown believes electric scooter crash that killed his son was caused by unlawful police chase @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/RNIGZeORnz — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) November 1, 2020

Hylton, 20, was killed on Oct. 23 after his moped crashed into a car as police in Brightwood Park were perusing him. Video footage released by D.C. police shows officers decided to follow Hylton because he was not wearing a helmet as he rode the moped on the sidewalk.

City police regulations forbid high-speed pursuits over minor traffic violations. All four officers involved in the Hylton pursuit were placed on leave.

Below is a map of where the arrests took place:

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.