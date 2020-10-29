Protest continues in DC for 2nd night over fatal moped chase

Protests continued in D.C. for a second night over a police chase that ended in the death of a man on a moped. Here's what to know.

A crowd gathers in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, to protest the death of Karon Hylton. WTOP/Dick Uliano These mothers say their children were killed after police chases. WTOP/Dick Uliano Supporters of a 20-year-old who died after being chased by police gather in protest on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in D.C. WTOP/Dick Uliano Protesters gather at a police station in Northwest D.C. over the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton. WTOP/Dick Uliano White balloons marked intersection where Karon Hylton was killed. WTOP/Dick Uliano Pamela Brooks and Denise Price say they each lost sons in crashes from police chases. WTOP/Dick Uliano Karon Hylton's mother, Karen Hylton, holding flowers. WTOP/Dick Uliano The scene outside D.C. Police's Fourth District headquarters. WTOP/Dick Uliano

A group was protesting the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton, of D.C., who died in a hospital after a motorist struck him while riding a scooter in Brightwood Park on Friday. Officers had reportedly pursued him because he was not wearing a helmet, leading Hylton’s family to accuse city police of precipitating the events that led to his death.

Roger Mitchell, the city’s deputy mayor of public safety and justice, told NBC Washington, “We are engaged directly with the next of kin about their ability to view the body-worn camera footage.”

On Wednesday, a crowd gathered at a D.C. police station in Northwest, rallying to demand police accountability over Hylton’s death.

There were also protesters along Georgia Avenue, where bicycle-mounted police had set up a perimeter; and a crowd also gathered on Seventh and Kennedy streets, where Hylton’s mother led the march, WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene.

Bicycle mounted officers have narrowed the security perimeter on Georgia Avenue moving closer to small crowd of protesters in front of police bldg ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/MpQey6RrjL — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) October 28, 2020

Police conducted a sweep and by 10:30 p.m., most of the protesters have dispersed. But outside the Fourth District police station, there was still heavy police presence, including a helicopter flying overhead, Uliano said. Georgia Avenue was also sealed off at Military Road.

The area reopened to traffic about 2 a.m. Thursday, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

Police said several officers were hurt Wednesday night, but it’s not yet clear the scope or cause of those injuries.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, who was at the scene, reported what appears to be the use of flash bangs and a chemical spray on protesters.

Tuesday night’s protest turned volatile when a trash can was used to shatter one of the station’s windows, leading police in tactical gear to push the crowd away from the building into Georgia Avenue.

A D.C. police spokesman said rocks and brick were thrown at officers, resulting in four injuries evaluated as nonlife threatening.

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association, or WABA, said in a statement Wednesday that it supports the victims and survivors of these crashes.

“Karon Hylton-Brown was killed in a crash on Kennedy Street NW while being pursued by the Metropolitan Police Department for riding a moped on the sidewalk without a helmet. While some elements of this fatal crash are in dispute, what is indisputable is that these are both minor traffic violations that should not result in any pursuit at all, let alone fatal pursuit. In fact, MPD has a ‘no pursuit’ policy that forbids officers from engaging in this very conduct,” WABA said.

Police are not permitted to chase vehicles for traffic violations, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham told The Washington Post.

Protesters alleged that the officer involved in the chase was known in the neighborhood.

The mother of one of Hylton’s friends told DCist that these officers were known as “the jump-outs” — D.C. police officers in plainclothes who jump out of unmarked cars to question or search people.