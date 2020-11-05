Protesters head to White House as presidential race remains uncalled

Protesters hit the streets again Thursday in D.C. as results for the presidential election continue to roll in.

Shut Down DC has planned a demonstration around the White House, demanding that all votes be counted after President Donald Trump filed lawsuits to pause vote counting in three battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

WTOP’s John Domen, who’s at the scene, said the group expects people on foot, on their bikes and in their cars ringing around the White House grounds.

The organization said it anticipates on a few hundred people to join them.

The Shutdown DC group are protesting outside the White House today demanding all votes everywhere get counted. They’re counting on hundreds to march around via car, bike, & foot and make their presence known. So far a couple dozen on foot. pic.twitter.com/ViD23mOIDC — John Domen (@JDDsays) November 5, 2020

As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden is within striking distance of the needed 270 electoral votes to claim victory.

On Wednesday, climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion DC, which often protests in favor of policies to address climate change such as the Green New Deal, was one of the first groups to organize a protest, starting at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Louisiana Avenue Southeast, outside of Union Station, before marching toward Capitol Hill.

The group was joined by members of Sunrise Movement DC, another climate activist group, and Shut Down DC.

WTOP’s John Domen and Jose Umana contributed to this report.