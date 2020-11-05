ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters head to White…

Protesters head to White House as presidential race remains uncalled

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 5, 2020, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Protesters hit the streets again Thursday in D.C. as results for the presidential election continue to roll in.

Shut Down DC has planned a demonstration around the White House, demanding that all votes be counted after President Donald Trump filed lawsuits to pause vote counting in three battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

WTOP’s John Domen, who’s at the scene, said the group expects people on foot, on their bikes and in their cars ringing around the White House grounds.

The organization said it anticipates on a few hundred people to join them.

MORE ELECTION NEWS

As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden is within striking distance of the needed 270 electoral votes to claim victory.

On Wednesday, climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion DC, which often protests in favor of policies to address climate change such as the Green New Deal, was one of the first groups to organize a protest, starting at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Louisiana Avenue Southeast, outside of Union Station, before marching toward Capitol Hill.

The group was joined by members of Sunrise Movement DC, another climate activist group, and Shut Down DC.

WTOP’s John Domen and Jose Umana contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

Is HHS seeking a scapegoat for decision to cut back Program Support Center services?

After years of practice, VA says its innovation ecosystem was ready-made for the pandemic

So goes 2020: Post-Election Day Hatch Act guidance for feds is anything but simple

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up