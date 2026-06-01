US targets Iranian radar and drone strikes and Kuwait hit by drone and missile fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it was targeting Iranian radar and drone control sites…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it was targeting Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American MQ-1 Predator drone this weekend.

Kuwait meanwhile said its air defenses had opened fire early Monday morning to intercept incoming drone and missile fire.

No one immediately claimed the Kuwait attack, though it was likely launched by Iran or Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq. Both launched numerous attacks on Kuwait during the Iran war.

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