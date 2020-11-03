FOLLOW LIVE: Election coverage

Live coverage from around the D.C.-area from WTOP's team of reporters and our news partners at CBS News.

The 2020 election season has likely been the longest and strangest in a lifetime.

The coronavirus pandemic has made this election like no other, and an unprecedented number of ballots across the country, including in the D.C. area, have already been cast by mail or by being deposited in a drop box.

Voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the District and Maryland, and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia.

Follow our live coverage from around the D.C.-area from WTOP’s team of reporters and our news partners at CBS News.

A Twitter List by WTOP

MORE ELECTION NEWS