More ‘anti-scale’ fencing in place around White House in time for Election Day

Jack Pointer

November 2, 2020, 7:23 PM

Additional “anti-scale” fencing has gone up around the White House before Election Day.

In a statement Monday, the National Park Service cited election night security “and the need to quickly de-escalate potentially violent encounters, protect park resources and maintain public safety.”

Here’s where the new fencing runs:

  • The west sidewalk of 15th Street Northwest, between H Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest.
  • The east sidewalk of 17th Street Northwest, between H Street and Constitution Avenue.
  • The north sidewalk of Constitution Avenue, between 15th and 17th streets.

Fencing is already up along H Street Northwest, just north of the White House and Lafayette Park.

Portions of Lafayette Park, Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House sidewalk remain closed for inaugural-related construction.

In its statement, the park service said the new restrictions will not limit First Amendment activities in the park, “absent a law enforcement need.”

As of last week, at least two demonstrations were planned for the area. One group, Shutdown DC, is set to kick off theirs at 4 p.m. on Election Day at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment.

According to the park service, the plan for now is to keep this new fencing up until 6 a.m. Sunday.

