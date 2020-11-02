More ‘anti-scale’ fencing in place around White House in time for Election Day

The National Park Service cited election night security "and the need to quickly de-escalate potentially violent encounters, protect park resources and maintain public safety."

Additional “anti-scale” fencing has gone up around the White House before Election Day.

In a statement Monday, the National Park Service cited election night security “and the need to quickly de-escalate potentially violent encounters, protect park resources and maintain public safety.”

Here’s where the new fencing runs:

The west sidewalk of 15th Street Northwest, between H Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest.

The east sidewalk of 17th Street Northwest, between H Street and Constitution Avenue.

The north sidewalk of Constitution Avenue, between 15th and 17th streets.

Fencing is already up along H Street Northwest, just north of the White House and Lafayette Park.

Portions of Lafayette Park, Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House sidewalk remain closed for inaugural-related construction.

Lafayette Square is a lot more fortified. They’ve bisected the park with a second span of eight-foot metal fencing before the Jackson statue, like the one that’s been up for months along H street. Passerby mutters: “This isn’t normal, none of this is normal.” pic.twitter.com/H7Zqt9mT8J — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) November 2, 2020

In its statement, the park service said the new restrictions will not limit First Amendment activities in the park, “absent a law enforcement need.”

As of last week, at least two demonstrations were planned for the area. One group, Shutdown DC, is set to kick off theirs at 4 p.m. on Election Day at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment.

According to the park service, the plan for now is to keep this new fencing up until 6 a.m. Sunday.