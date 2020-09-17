Election 2020 DC voter guide: What to know

D.C. residents are preparing to vote for a variety of candidates in the 2020 general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what you need to know.

D.C. residents won’t only be casting a ballot for the U.S. president this November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a variety of candidates in the 2020 general election, including those vying for D.C. Council seats (at-large and Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8) and the District’s nonvoting U.S. House delegate.

Here’s what you need to know.

Register to vote

The D.C. Board of Elections provides registration forms online. The deadline to register is 21 days before the election: Oct. 13.

Vote Safe DC

The District is heavily promoting its Vote Safe DC initiative during the fight against COVID-19.

Registered voters do not have to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. All active voters will receive a ballot at their registered address.

If you do need to request a mail-in ballot, to have it sent to an address other than your registered address, see the guidance online.

And as a reminder, for the 2020 general election, registered residents do not have to vote at their assigned polling places.

Where and when to vote

D.C.’s mail ballot drop boxes are available from Oct. 5 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting centers are open from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 8:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote centers are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The District has a searchable map online for voters.

DC Council at-large candidates

The race for the D.C. Council’s two at-large seats has drawn a whopping number of candidates:

DC Council Ward 2

DC Council Ward 4

Janeese Lewis George (D)

Perry Redd (G)

DC Council Ward 7

Democratic incumbent Vincent Gray is running unopposed.

DC Council Ward 8

US House delegate (nonvoting)

Incumbent D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, faces several challengers:

Shadow Senator

Shadow senators are recognized by D.C. but not officially sworn into Congress or seated in the Senate.

Incumbent Democrat Paul Strauss is looking to hold his seat against Republican candidate Cornelia Weiss and Green Party candidate Eleanor Ory.

DC Board of Education

Five of the nine seats on D.C.’s Board of Education are up for grabs in November.

Listed candidates are all nonpartisan.

At-large candidates:

Dorothy Douglas

Christopher W. Martin

Troy Murphy

Jacque Patterson

Ravi Perry

Mysiki Valentine

Ward 2 candidates:

Allister Chang

Christopher Etesse

James Harnett

Sarah Mehrotra

Ward 4 candidates:

Frazier O’Leary Jr. is running unopposed.

Ward 7 candidates:

Karen Williams

Charles Boston

Dontrell Smith

Patricia Stamper

Eboni-Rose Thompson

Ward 8 candidates: