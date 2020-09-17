Election 2020 DC voter guide: What to know

D.C. residents won’t only be casting a ballot for the U.S. president this November amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a variety of candidates in the 2020 general election, including those vying for D.C. Council seats (at-large and Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8) and the District’s nonvoting U.S. House delegate.
Here’s what you need to know.
Register to vote
The D.C. Board of Elections provides registration forms online. The deadline to register is 21 days before the election: Oct. 13.
MORE: 2020 Virginia voter guide | 2020 Maryland voter guide
Vote Safe DC
The District is heavily promoting its Vote Safe DC initiative during the fight against COVID-19.
Registered voters do not have to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. All active voters will receive a ballot at their registered address.
If you do need to request a mail-in ballot, to have it sent to an address other than your registered address, see the guidance online.
And as a reminder, for the 2020 general election, registered residents do not have to vote at their assigned polling places.
Where and when to vote
D.C.’s mail ballot drop boxes are available from Oct. 5 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting centers are open from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 8:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vote centers are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The District has a searchable map online for voters.
DC Council at-large candidates
The race for the D.C. Council’s two at-large seats has drawn a whopping number of candidates:
- Robert White (D, incumbent)
- Marya Pickering (R)
- Ann Wilcox (G)
- Joseph Bishop-Henchman (L)
- Claudia Barragan (I)
- Markus Batchelor (I)
- Mario Cristaldo (I)
- Franklin Garcia (I)
- Marcus Goodwin (I)
- Calvin Gurley (I)
- Christina Henderson (I)
- Kathy Henderson (I)
- A’Shia Howard (I)
- Chander Jayaraman (I)
- Ed Lazere (I)
- Jeanné Lewis (I)
- Will Merrifield (I)
- Rick Murphree (I)
- Vincent Orange (I)
- Alexander Padro (I)
- Mónica Palacio (I)
- Eric Rogers (I)
- Addison Sarter (I)
- Michangelo Scruggs (I)
- Keith Silver (I)
DC Council Ward 2
- Brooke Pinto (D, incumbent)
- Katherine Venice (R)
- Peter Bolton (G)
- Randy Downs (I)
- Martín Fernandez (I)
DC Council Ward 4
- Janeese Lewis George (D)
- Perry Redd (G)
DC Council Ward 7
Democratic incumbent Vincent Gray is running unopposed.
DC Council Ward 8
- Trayon White (D, incumbent)
- Nate Derenge (R)
- Christopher Cole (I)
- Frederick Hill III (I)
US House delegate (nonvoting)
Incumbent D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, faces several challengers:
- Natale Stracuzzi (G)
- John C. Cheeks (I)
- David Krucoff (I)
- Amir Lowery (I)
- Omari Musa (I)
- Barbara Washington Franklin (I).
Shadow Senator
Shadow senators are recognized by D.C. but not officially sworn into Congress or seated in the Senate.
Incumbent Democrat Paul Strauss is looking to hold his seat against Republican candidate Cornelia Weiss and Green Party candidate Eleanor Ory.
DC Board of Education
Five of the nine seats on D.C.’s Board of Education are up for grabs in November.
Listed candidates are all nonpartisan.
At-large candidates:
- Dorothy Douglas
- Christopher W. Martin
- Troy Murphy
- Jacque Patterson
- Ravi Perry
- Mysiki Valentine
Ward 2 candidates:
- Allister Chang
- Christopher Etesse
- James Harnett
- Sarah Mehrotra
Ward 4 candidates:
Frazier O’Leary Jr. is running unopposed.
Ward 7 candidates:
- Karen Williams
- Charles Boston
- Dontrell Smith
- Patricia Stamper
- Eboni-Rose Thompson
Ward 8 candidates:
- Lajoy Johnson-Law
- Carlene Reid
- Ryan Washington