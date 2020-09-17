Election 2020 Maryland voter guide: What to know

From when to vote, how to vote and what’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know about casting a ballot in Maryland in 2020.

In Maryland, elections officials are encouraging people to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be dozens of drop boxes for mail-in ballots, as well as vote centers for in-person voting.

From when to vote, how to vote and what’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know about casting a ballot in Maryland in 2020.

Register to vote

Step one: Make sure you’re registered to vote. You can find out if you’re registered to vote online.

If you need to register to vote, you can also do that online.

MORE: 2020 DC voter guide | 2020 Virginia voter guide

If you’re already registered, but you need to update your registration — for example, changing your name or address or changing your party affiliation — you can also make those changes online.

The deadline to register to vote or to update your registration information is Oct. 13.

You can also register to vote or update your voter registration information in person during early voting or on Election Day. If you update your address on Election Day, you will be asked to complete a provisional ballot, and an election judge will assist you with the process.

All provisional ballots are counted even if they will not change the outcome of an election.

What you need to know about mail-in voting

Maryland is urging voters to vote by mail this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s mailing absentee ballot requests to all of the state’s 4 million registered voters.

The requests started going out Aug. 24.

If you didn’t get a mail-in ballot request and you want one, you can request a mail-in ballot online or through your local board of elections.

A voter’s request for a mail-in ballot must be received by their local board of elections by Oct. 20. The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends you mail your request by Oct. 15 to make sure it is delivered in time.

The board of elections is urging voters not to delay and to get their requests in as soon as possible.

Returning your ballot

The board of elections has these reminders for completing your ballot:

Use black ink to mark your ballot

Sign the return envelope, but do not sign the ballot

Seal your return envelope

Send your ballot using the postage-paid return envelope.

If you choose to have your mail-in ballot mailed via postal mail, it will come with a prepaid postage return envelope. If you choose to have your ballot emailed to you, you will need to print your ballot and then pay the postage yourself to return it.

If you decide to mail your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 3. Putting your ballot in a mailbox on Nov. 3 does not necessarily mean it is postmarked.

You can also take your completed ballot to a ballot drop box in your county. Overall, there will be at least 200 ballot drop boxes throughout Maryland, the board of elections said.

The drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Below is a list of ballot drop boxes by county.

What you need to know about early voting

Marylanders also have the option of voting early.

Early voting will take place over an eight-day period beginning Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 (including Saturday and Sunday). The early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting centers will also be open on Election Day.

The board of elections said there will be about 80 vote centers open across the state.

Below is a list of early voting sites by county.

Voting on Election Day

Elections officials are urging people to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will still be places to vote in person on Election Day.

Overall, about 350 vote centers will be open across the state, including the early voting centers. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at any vote center in the county where they are registered to vote. Residents of Baltimore City can cast their ballots at any vote center in the city.

The vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters will also receive a mailing in October telling them where they can and when they can vote in person.

There will be some coronavirus-related changes so voters will be kept 6-feet apart, and the number of people allowed inside will be limited, which may result in lines and wait times.

The best time to vote is on weekends during early voting and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Election Day.

Below is a list of voting centers open on Election Day by county:

What’s on the ballot?

There’s a range of things on the ballot that voters will weigh in on.

Congressional races

In addition to the presidential contest, all of Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats are up for grabs. Democrats hold seven of the eight seats.

District 1

Republican — Andy Harris (incumbent)

Democratic — Mia Mason

District 2

Republican — Johnny Ray Salling

Democratic — C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (incumbent)

District 3

Republican — Charles Anthony

Democratic — John Sarbanes (incumbent)

District 4

Republican — George E. McDermott

Democratic — Anthony G. Brown (incumbent)

District 5

Republican — Chris Palombi

Democratic — Steny H. Hoyer (incumbent)

District 6

Republican — Neil C. Parrott

Democratic — David J. Trone (incumbent)

Green — George Gluck

District 7

Republican — Kimberly Klacik

Democratic — Kweisi Mfume (incumbent)

District 8

Republican — Gregory Thomas Coll

Democratic — Jamie Raskin (incumbent)

Statewide questions

In addition, there are a number of state and local measures.

Statewide, voters will weigh in on two ballot questions.

Question 1 is a constitutional amendment that would change the state’s budget process. The measure, which is backed by Democrats in the Maryland House and Senate, would allow the Maryland General Assembly to increase, decrease or add items to the budget submitted by the governor as long as it doesn’t exceed the total amount proposed by the governor. The measure wouldn’t take effect until 2024.

Question 2 is a referendum that asks voters to weigh in on whether to authorize sports and events betting at licensed facilities. If approved by voters, the referendum authorizes the General Assembly to approve legislation that would allow the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue sports betting licenses.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal ban on sports betting was unconstitutional. Since then, a number of states have legalized sports betting. Both D.C. and Virginia have legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court decision.

In Maryland, sports betting is still illegal.

Local ballot measures

There are also a number of local ballot measures.

Montgomery County

There are competing measures on the ballot for limiting property tax increases and for changing the structure of the Montgomery County Council.

Question A — This proposal, which is backed by the Montgomery County Council, would remove an inflation-pegged cap on property tax revenue collected but would instead cap the property tax rate at the level of inflation.

Question B — This measure would continue the cap on property tax revenue increases at the level of inflation but would prohibit the county council from overriding the formula. Currently, property tax revenue is pegged to inflation but the county council can override it by a unanimous vote.

Question C — This measure would expand the Montgomery County Council from nine members to 11 by increasing the number of council districts from five to seven. The number of at-large council members would remain unchanged.

Question D — This proposal would change the county council structure by doing away entirely with at-large seats. The total number of council members would remain at nine, but they would all be elected by geographical district.

See the full Montgomery County ballot.

Prince George’s County

In Prince George’s County, there are five bond issues on the ballot.

Question A is a $178.15 million bond issue that would fund public works and transportation projects.

Question B is a nearly $28.83 million bond issue to finance the design and construction of library projects.

Question C is a nearly $44.48 million bond issue to finance construction projects at public safety and fire department facilities.

Question D is a $133 million bond issue to finance construction and rehabilitation projects at county buildings.

Question D is a $121.7 million bond issue to help fund projects for community college facilities.

See the full Prince George’s County ballot.

Anne Arundel County

In Anne Arundel County, there are seven questions on the ballot, including a measure that would require key county executive appointments — including county attorney, chief of police and fire chief — to be confirmed by the county council.

Another measure would beef up the power of the county auditor to have access to county records and to conduct investigations into waste, fraud and abuse.

See the full Anne Arundel County ballot.

Baltimore County

Voters in Baltimore County will weigh in on six bond issues.

See the full Baltimore County ballot.

Frederick County

In Frederick County, voters will see four ballot questions. They include a measure requiring the Frederick County executive to provide any information requested by an individual member of the county council in their official duties; and measures dealing with vacancies on the county council and in the position of county executive.

See the full Frederick County ballot.

Howard County

Voters in Howard County will weigh in on three ballot questions, including one allowing the county council to set dates for drawing new council district borders.

County residents are also being asked to vote on an update to Howard County’s anti-discrimination polices that replaces the word “sex” with “gender identity or expression.”

See the full Howard County ballot.