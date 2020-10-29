Here are DC’s Election Day-related parking restrictions

If you're driving in D.C. on Election Day, here are parking restrictions and potential street closures as residents head to the polls.

“We are all looking forward to every vote being counted, no matter how long it takes,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday, vowing the city will stay safe regardless of who the next president will be.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from midnight Tuesday (Election Day) to Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Constitution Avenue NW from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Connecticut Avenue NW from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

F Street from 18th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street NW to 9th Street NW

I Street from 18th Street NW to 9th Street NW

H Street from 18th Street NW to 9th Street NW

K Street from 18th Street NW to 9th Street NW

New York Avenue NW from 18th Street NW to 9th Street NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (to include both sides of Farragut Square)

16th Street From H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (to include both sides of McPherson Square)

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

C Street, NW from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street NW from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D.C. police said they do not expect street closures but there could be intermittent closures in the downtown area based on public safety.

You can keep up with street closures on D.C. police’s traffic Twitter.

Drivers should mind emergency no-parking signs, as vehicles that violate the posted signs will be ticketed or towed.

Below is a map of the affected areas.