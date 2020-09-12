CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia prison has 407 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 4:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Two inmates at a Virginia prison who tested positive for COVID-19 have died as the state struggles with an outbreak of more than 400 active cases at a prison holding many older and ailing male inmates.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that 407 inmates at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron currently have the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Kinney said the two deaths on Saturday make a total of six Deerfield inmates who have died from COVID-19, the most deaths at any prison in Virginia.

Prison officials say more than 10% of the state’s 27,000 inmates have now tested positive.

