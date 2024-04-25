Police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in DC’s Navy Yard

A D.C. police officer is in the hospital following a crash Thursday morning in the Navy Yard neighborhood of the District.

Police told WTOP the officer was riding a police motorcycle when they were hit by a car just before 8 a.m. at the 400 Block of M Street in Southeast D.C.

The officer was transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time. Police said the driver who hit the officer stayed on the scene.

M Street fully reopened for vehicle traffic after being partially closed for over two hours Thursday morning during the investigation.

A map with the approximate location where the crash took place is below.

