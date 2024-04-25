Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Police officer hospitalized after…

Police officer hospitalized after motorcycle crash in DC’s Navy Yard

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 25, 2024, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. police officer is in the hospital following a crash Thursday morning in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

Police told WTOP the officer was riding a police motorcycle when they were hit by a car just before 8 a.m. at the 400 Block of M Street in Southeast D.C.

The officer was transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time. Police said the driver who hit the officer stayed on the scene.

M Street fully reopened for vehicle traffic after being partially closed for over two hours Thursday morning during the investigation.

A map with the approximate location where the crash took place is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up