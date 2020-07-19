DC to close COVID-19 testing sites Monday due to ‘dangerous’ heat

D.C. announced it will shut down its coronavirus testing sites on Monday because of "dangerously hot temperatures."

A news release said that public testing sites being closed for the day include the District’s downtown location at Judiciary Square, its location in Anacostia and the walk-up testing provided at all of D.C.’s firehouses.

Grocery distribution sites that are based out of city public schools will also be closed; however, free meal sites throughout D.C. will remain open.

Sweltering heat has hovered over the region throughout the weekend and will continue into the start of the workweek.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts reported that Monday could be the first time since August 2016 that D.C. records a 100-degree day. Once humidity is factored in, Ricketts said, temperatures will feel as high as 110 degrees.

According to the release, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan to run from Saturday, July 18 – Wednesday, July 22 in order to open cooling centers for residents to seek reprieve in.

Cooling centers in the form of recreation centers, public schools and homeless shelters will be available to the public from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., or until it is safe to be outdoors, the release read.

People who intend to visit a cooling center are required to wear a face mask while inside and will be directed to an open seat that complies with social distancing measures. If someone doesn’t have a face mask, they will be provided one.

Low barrier emergency shelters (shelters that don’t require visitors to be sober or pass a drug test before being accepted) will be open all day as well. There are different shelters for men and women.

Men

• New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue, NE

• 801 East Shelter at 801 Making Life Better Lane, SE

• Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place, NE

Women

• Nativity Shelter at 6010 Georgia Avenue, NW

• Harriet Tubman, DC General Building #27 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue, SE

• Patricia Handy Place for Women at 810 5th Street, NW

• Community for Creative Non-Violence (CCNV) at 425 2nd Street, NW

