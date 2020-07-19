CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Smithsonian to reopen zoo, Udvar-Hazy Center | MCM weekend to be online-only | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » DC branch of ACLU…

DC branch of ACLU wants face masks to be mandatory for District police

Matthew Delaney

July 19, 2020, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
aclud face masks
Photos of D.C. police officer(s) seen not wearing masks while interacting with the public. (Courtesy ACLU of D.C.)

ACLU of D.C.
Photos of D.C. police officer(s) seen not wearing masks while interacting with the public. (Courtesy ACLU of D.C.)

ACLU of D.C.
Photos of D.C. police officer(s) seen not wearing masks while interacting with the public. (Courtesy ACLU of D.C.)

ACLU of D.C.
aclu dc mask-less
Photos of D.C. police officer(s) seen not wearing masks while interacting with the public. (Courtesy ACLU of D.C.)

ACLU of D.C.
Photos of D.C. police officer(s) seen not wearing masks while interacting with the public. (Courtesy ACLU of D.C.)

ACLU of D.C.
(1/5)
aclud face masks
aclu dc mask-less

With health experts in agreement that wearing a face mask helps slow the spread of coronavirus, the ACLU’s D.C. branch penned an open letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser asking her to make masks mandatory for all District police officers.

The letter signed by ACLU D.C.’s Policy Director Nassim Moshiree — which is also addressed to D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham — reads: “It is alarming to see Metropolitan Police Department officers, as front-line government workers, not adhering to public health guidance on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).”

The organization cited multiple instances of D.C. police officers not wearing a mask while either monitoring protests, getting into conflicts with protesters or making arrests during the demonstrations that have taken place since late May.

Currently, officers are allowed to choose whether or not they wear a mask while on the job.

Choosing to not wear a mask is inconsistent with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the District’s own Phase Two guidelines, the letter continued, which both say masks should be worn in public.

“Officers’ failure to wear PPE actively endangers both officers themselves and individuals with whom they interact,” the letter stated.

Those particularly affected are D.C.’s minority residents. Black residents made up 424, or 74%, of the 571 COVID-19 deaths in the District when the letter was published on Thursday.

A total of 169 officers have tested positive for coronavirus, with 136 who have recovered and returned to work, according to the letter. The ACLU pointed out that people who recovered from the virus may still be contagious and could also get re-infected.

“MPD officers’ failure to wear PPE poses the greatest risk of harm to D.C.’s Black residents, who are more likely to have encounters with law enforcement than other residents,” the letter read.

“D.C.’s predominantly Black neighborhoods have the greatest police presence, and Black community members are disproportionately targeted by police for stops, searches, and arrests.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up