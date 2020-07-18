Prince George’s County assembles coronavirus compliance team

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the creation of a new compliance team that will look to assure residents' safety as they begin to travel more frequently than before during the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Ambassador Compliance Team was created to ensure that establishments follow the county’s coronavirus protocols, such as facial covering requirements and increased social distancing measures, according to Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The team will consist of more than 70 inspectors from multiple agencies as part of the effort.

“Prince Georgians have done a tremendous job of wearing masks, practicing appropriate social distancing and staying home unless they need to go out for essential trips,” Alsobrooks said.

“However, we have seen a slight increase in certain data points, so we are taking this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to be vigilant with these safety protocols and to help ensure our businesses are adhering to them as well, so we don’t have to endure another shutdown.”

A county news release cited an increase in infection rate as well as a growing number of confirmed cases.

Despite those recent trends, the county’s positivity rate, number of available hospital beds and people currently hospitalized have trended “in the right direction,” the statement said.

Under the full Phase Two reopening executive order, retail stores can open with one person per 100 square feet of space, not to exceed 50% capacity, with guests and employees wearing facial coverings. Distancing markers must also be present.

Shopping malls reopened at 50% capacity while restaurants can have outdoor and indoor seating at half capacity.

The team will visit local establishments this weekend, distributing information packets on the coronavirus protocols while also monitoring safety guidelines for capacity and social distancing.

Businesses and retail establishments that violate the protocols will have time to fix the issue during initial visits by inspectors. However, if found out of compliance after a second visit, ownership could face a $1,000 fine.

If the establishment continues violating the rules during a third visit, the county said it will be forced to shut the business down.

More information about safety protocols for Prince George’s County businesses is on the county’s coronavirus webpage.

