Virtual vigil honors 307 officers added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

A virtual vigil Wednesday night celebrated the 307 officers added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in downtown D.C.

A virtual vigil Wednesday night celebrated the 307 officers added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.

Intermingled with stories of family survivors, the online vigil included a reading of each of the names etched this year into the stone memorial at Judiciary Square.

“This year’s candlelight vigil pays tribute to 307 law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were among the 50 people who gave remarks during the virtual ceremony.

The online vigil replaced the annual candlelight vigil on the National Mall that in past years has drawn crowds of about 30,000 people.

The memorial features the names of 22,217 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The current health crisis we are facing will not deter us from honoring the fallen,” Ferranto said in a statement. “By holding the annual Candlelight Vigil virtually, we have created an opportunity for the entire nation to light candles and stand in solidarity and support of the surviving families and law enforcement agencies.”

Watch the online candlelight vigil below.

More Coronavirus News