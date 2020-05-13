Bus drivers roll toward DC seeking federal help as coronavirus cripples industry

A caravan of bus drivers from around the country rolled toward D.C. on Wednesday, calling attention to their industry's pandemic plight and seeking federal funds to get back on their feet.

Hundreds of buses are planning to rally at the National Mall, circling the Capitol and the White House, as part of Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness.

The bus routes are below.

Al Spence, the president of the Maryland Motor Coach Association and the owner of AS Midway Trailways in Baltimore, estimated Monday that about 90% of the industry has taken a hit.

“What we’re trying to do is bring some awareness to Congress and say, ‘Hey, we’re here. We need some funds. Our industry has been decimated,’” Spence said.

The goal is to get back to moving sports teams, students, tourists and other groups soon. Though it will be some time before the industry is back on its feet, even after quarantine is over, Spence is hopeful the event will bring awareness and support.

“The ultimate goal is to get back open, operating and on our feet again,” Spence said. “I think that will be the silver lining at the end of the road for all of us.”

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.