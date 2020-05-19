DC man charged with murder after homeless man set on fire during arson spree

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a homeless man who was set on fire during a string of arsons in Northeast D.C. last week.

D’Aundrey Scott, 25, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 62-year-old Darryl Finney. Scott, who is also suspected of trying to set another man on fire during an hour-long arson spree near D.C’s H Street corridor, is also charged with assault with intent to kill and arson.

Police said Finney and his possessions were set on fire just after 1 a.m. on May 13. Lt. Seth Anderson said responding officers found Finney in the 900 block of H Street Northeast with serious burns to his legs, and he had to be hospitalized. He died two days later

Less than an hour before Finney was set on fire, another man had flagged down police to say was nearly set on fire. He told police a man approached him, lit a cloth on fire and threw it at him, but he was not was not injured. Scott has been charged with assault with intent to kill in that attack.

Police also suspect Scott of setting a vehicle parked in the 1300 Florida Avenue on fire as well as setting two fires in the 1400 block of Morse Street in Northeast: a flower pot on the front of a home and another structure fire. He is charged with malicious destruction of property in connection with the vehicle fire and two count of arson in the other fires.

The location of the fires can be seen in the map below: