String of possible arsons under investigation in H Street corridor

Officials are investigating whether four fires in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday morning were started deliberately. One person was injured in one of the blazes.

D.C. firefighters responded to four separate incidents in the H Street/Trinidad corridor within a two-hour span starting 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, including a burning porch and vehicle. The fires were not far from Hechinger Mall.

First responders were dispatched to the 1300 block of H Street, NE around 12:38 a.m. for a reported attempt to start a fire.

Over the following hour, they responded to two more incidents: An outside fire in the 900 block of H Street, NE at 1:10 a.m. with a man found suffering from burn injuries at the scene, and a vehicle in flames 10 minutes later on the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, NE.

Around 1:38 p.m. a fourth call was received for a burning front porch on the 1400 block of Morse Street, NE.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Arson Task Force continues to investigate the fires. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s arson tip line at 202-673-2776.