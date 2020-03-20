Leaders worry that coronavirus concerns could spark violations of DC’s Human Rights Act

"I think it’s the time for you as leaders to make clear that Asian Americans, Chinese Americans are absolutely not the cause of the virus, that they deserve our respect, our support, and indeed, our love,” the D.C. Attorney General said.

D.C. leaders are worried that coronavirus concerns could fuel human rights violations.

D.C.’s Human Rights Act protects people from discrimination for up to 21 different traits.

“We know that COVID-19 does not discriminate against people and neither should we,” said Michelle Thomas, who works in the Civil Rights Section of the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia.

“The one’s I’ve heard a lot about during this pandemic is discrimination based upon race, national origin, age, family responsibilities and disabilities,” Thomas said.

She spoke Friday during a conference call with dozens of Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine hosted the call.

“I think it’s the time for you as leaders to make clear that Asian Americans, Chinese Americans are absolutely not the cause of the virus, that they deserve our respect, our support, and indeed, our love,” Racine told the commissioners listening in.

Thomas provided examples of “hostile,” potentially actionable situations fueled by coronavirus concerns. Calling the disease the Chinese virus was among them.

“Comments such as blaming Asians or Asian Americans for the pandemic, and then suspending them from work or denying them equal access to work opportunities, such as teleworking. This is unlawful discrimination,” Thomas said.

Citing other examples, Thomas said senior citizens should not be denied transportation, hours at work or housing situations because of coronavirus-related concerns.

It is illegal under D.C.’s Human Rights Act for companies to fire, demote or deny workers hours based on age, race or national origin.

Also, Thomas said, “Service providers cannot accommodate a patient’s request for maybe a non-Asian nurse or maybe a younger doctor or a different cashier because of their fear.”

Thomas encourages anyone who is aware of potential violations to report them by calling 202-727-3400, or by emailing a complaint to OAGCivilRights@dc.gov.

If you have an individual complaint of discrimination, the Office of Human Rights is the primary D.C. agency that investigates complaints particular to one person.

Complaints can be filed at the Office of Human Rights’ website.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.