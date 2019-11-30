Prince George’s Co. man shot, killed in DC on Thanksgiving

A man from Prince George's County, Maryland, was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Thanksgiving.

A man from Prince George’s County, Maryland, was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Thanksgiving day, according to police.

D.C. police said Michael Andre Francis, 28, of Upper Marlboro, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Danbury Street, near Leckie Elementary School, just before noon on Thursday.

Francis was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

There were two other shootings on Thanksgiving Day — one in Southeast D.C. and the other in Fairfax County, Virginia. On Friday morning, one person was killed and two others were wounded in another shooting in Southeast.

The D.C. police department is offering a reward of $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide. Anyone with information about this case, call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text to 50411.

Below is the area where Francis was found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.