Suspect in fatal Va. shooting arrested in NC

A 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thanksgiving Day is in custody in North Carolina.

Fairfax County police said they received information that identified the suspect and learned he had fled to Buncombe County, North Carolina.

The suspect will remain in North Carolina until he can be extradited back to Fairfax County.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a Springfield apartment complex on Dinwiddie Street, near the Springfield Plaza shopping center. They found Ever Deras-Borjas, 30, wounded. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police had described the suspected shooter as a “Hispanic man in his teens,” standing at around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

