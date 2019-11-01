1 dead, 2 wounded in Southeast DC shooting

One man is dead and two other people are wounded after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, and police say they are still looking for the gunman.

One man is dead and two other people are wounded after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

Police said they are still looking for the gunman.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast — not far from the D.C.-Maryland line — around 10:30 a.m., according to D.C. police.

Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman were wounded and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, police said.

The gunman fled as officers arrived, police said. He is described as a tall and thin black male last seen in dark clothing.

