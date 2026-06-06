UFC to hold White House card without DC’s official sanction

The chairman of D.C.’s Combat Sports Commission said it could set a precedent for future events in the District.

Workers continue building the cage for a future UFC fight on the South Lawn in front of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) Workers continue building the cage for a future UFC fight on the South Lawn in front of the White House, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) When the UFC hosts its Freedom 250 fight card on the White House South Lawn on June 14, D.C.’s Combat Sports Commission will not be involved.

The UFC elected not to use the D.C. commission, which normally serves as an independent party supplying judges and referees, and examining fighters’ health before and after their fights.

Commission chairperson Andrew Huff said the UFC determined it was not required to use the agency because the card is taking place on federal land.

That could set a precedent for future fighting events, Huff told WTOP.

A promoter could effectively schedule a boxing card at Malcolm X Park, which is on federal land and controlled by the National Park Service, and simply not seek to work with local regulators.

“In essence, it’s another example of federal overreach into our local affairs,” Huff said. “This is an event that’s happening in our jurisdiction. Our commission, in our view, has the authority to sanction and regulate the event, and we are not doing so.”

When it comes to fighter safety, Huff said a referee employed by a promoter could be influenced to not stop a match “because it’s not in the best interest of the company or the event.”

“There’s always the possibility that that individual, because they’re not necessarily impartial, would allow a fight to continue, and someone could get really injured,” he said. “Whereas a commission official would have no stake, no interest in the event, other than working the event and doing their job.”

The card will be sanctioned by the Association of Boxing Commissions, or ABC, an umbrella organization for all combat sports regulators in North America.

The UFC wanted the White House card to be “among the most thoroughly regulated in the history of the sport” and asked it to bring the “most qualified group of judges, referees, and inspectors in the world,” association president Timothy Shipman said in a statement.

“The UFC has further confirmed that it will abide by all applicable regulatory requirements in support of this event, including all required medical examinations, pre-bout and post-bout physicals, and athlete safety protocols,” Shipman said. “All bouts on this card are officially licensed and sanctioned contests.”

While Huff said he didn’t know of a fight card ABC has sanctioned before, he attended its annual conference. The association’s history of creating unified MMA rules, along with the UFC’s resources, provided Huff with some comfort regarding fighters’ health and safety.

“It does provide an additional layer of oversight and regulation, so that to us is a good thing,” he said.

While the District won’t sanction the event, D.C. fire, police and other agencies will still help, as will federal law enforcement.

Although the UFC elected not to work directly with the commission this time, Huff said the relationship between both entities remains strong. The UFC held events in 2011 and 2019 at Capital One Arena, both times working with the commission.

He called the organization a “professional outfit” and hopes it will work with the District in the future.

“I think it’s unfortunate in this case that the UFC has chosen not to work with us, but at the end of the day, this is a good thing,” Huff said. “We’re looking forward to having them and all these fight fans in town for it.”

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