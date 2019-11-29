Man killed in Southeast DC shooting

It happened on the 1700 block of Trenton Place SE, less than a mile from the D.C.-Maryland border.

A man was killed on Thanksgiving Day near the Oxon Run area of D.C.

It happened on the 1700 block of Trenton Place Southeast, less than a mile from the D.C.-Maryland border.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. and found 25-year-old Tyree Pugh, of no fixed address, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

About a mile and a half away on Friday morning, there was another, separate shooting that happened near the D.C.-Maryland border, in which one person was killed and two others were wounded.

